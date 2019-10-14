Farhan Akhtar Has A Demand For Return Gift On Zoya Akhtar’s Birthday! Deets Inside

Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar is celebrating her 47th birthday today. While the fraternity is showering her with wishes, brother Farhan Akhtar has asked for a return gift from her this year and it is big. Read on to know more.

The actor wished Zoya fondly and by the end demanded a return gift. Farhan has asked his sister to bring home the prestigious Oscar award this time. Yes, you read it right.

“Happy birthday @zoieakhtar .. may you get all that your heart desires. Bas Oscar le aana .. Love you,” wrote Farhan. Supporting the caption was a picture of the brother-sister duo. The candid picture seems to be from the sets of Luck By Chance which had Farhan and the lead and was directed by Zoya.

A few weeks ago, Zoya’s 2019 release Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has made its way to the Academy Awards and has become India’s official entry. The film showcased the underdog story of a rapper from the heart of the city.

On the work front, Farhan is right now busy shooting for his 2020 release Toofan directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Zoya has Ghost Stories and the season 2 of her hit web series Made In Heaven.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!