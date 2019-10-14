Bigil: Prithviraj Sukumaran Bags The Distribution Rights of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer In Kerala

Mollywood actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran had a surprise in store for all Thalapathy Vijay fans in Kerala a day prior to the official trailer release of Bigil on Friday.

As the Mollywood superstar’s film company Prithviraj productions took on Twitter to announce that the actor’s film company has obtained the distribution rights of Bigil in Kerala.

As the Lucifer director’s production house tweeted, “To all #Vijay fans out there! #PrithvirajProductions and #MagicFrames bring you the #Atlee directed magnum opus #Bigil, produced by #AGS and starring the one and only #ThalapathyVijay all over Kerala this Diwali! #BigilDiwali.”

As the Lucifer director’s production house tweeted, ” To all #Vijay fans out there! #PrithvirajProductions and Talking about Bigil , the trailer has already become viral all over internet and Social media. As it has garnered an overwhelming response from all across. Following which cine-goers and Vijay fans just can’t contain their excitement and are eager to catch their favourite star on the big screen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali when the film releases.

It is for the third time where the actor-director duo of Vijay and Atlee Kumar have teamed up for a film. Before Bigil, the duo had teamed for Theri and Mersal.

In Bigil, one will get to see Vijay in a double role as the Kollywood star will be seen playing Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned coach. And also as Raayappan, a village goon.

It will also be after a gap of 10 years where Vijay will be seen opposite actress Nayanthara. The duo was last seen together in the 2009 release, Villu.

The music for Bigil is been composed by musical legend A.R. Rahman.

