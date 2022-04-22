British-Norwegian DJ and record producer Alan Walker, who is known for hits such as ‘Faded’, ‘Alone’ and ‘On My Way’, recently played rapper Badshah’s chartbuster track ‘Jugnu’, A.P. Dhillon and Gurinder Gill’s ‘Brown Munde’ and other desi tracks at the Sunburn concert in Gurugram.

Alan flagged off the 15th edition of the Sunburn film festival in a multi-city Arena showcase earlier this month as the Sunburn Arena, which is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega-brand umbrella ‘Sunburn’, made its comeback post a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a four-city tour.

The record producer started the multi-city tour on April 14 at Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai, followed by Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, on April 15 and Hitex, Hyderabad, on April 16.

In the past, Alan has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Sia and Avicii.

Popular Indian rapper Badshah has made his debut internationally with ‘In da getto’ hitmaker J Balvin and Tainy, who is known for the track ‘I can’t get enough’.

The Indian rapper, who has crooned hits such as ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Garmi’ and ‘Kar gayi chull’ has collaborated with Balvin and Tainy for the track ‘Voodoo’.

Badshah took to Instagram, where he made the announcement. He shared a photograph of the album cover posing with Balvin and Tainy.

He captioned it: “Namaste India Colombia Latino gang. We coming this Friday 22nd April 2022! #Voodoo @#jbalvin @tainy leggooo

Balvin dropped a comment on the Badshah’s picture. He wrote: “India” along with several heart emojis.

‘Jalebi baby’ hitmaker Tesherr wrote: “Yes!!”

‘Voodoo’ is scheduled to release this Friday on 22nd April 2022.

