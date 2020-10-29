Some movies become close to people’s heart and they want more and more. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal is one such franchise. So far, 4 films have released. The actors who have appeared in all these 4 films are – Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi.

Last year, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn confirmed that Golmaal 5 is happening for sure. On his Twitter page, Ajay had shared, “A film franchise which is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive.”

Koimoi spoke to Tusshar Kapoor who is all geared up for the release of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb. The film marks Kapoor’s debut as a producer. We asked the actor about his next acting project. He shared, “I will be announcing my next film as an actor after Laxmmi Bomb is out. I would like to focus on this movie right now. I don’t want to take the focus anywhere else. This movie is of prime importance to me.”

When asked about Golmaal 5, the actor expressed his excitement. We asked if some update on the comedy-drama. Tusshar Kapoor said, “I’m sure director Rohit Shetty will be able to answer that question. There was an announcement last year. But I don’t know when it will start. Yes, of course, Golmaal 5 will definitely be made. But I have no idea about the timeline. So I won’t be able to share more.”

Well, we can’t wait to know when the actors will start shooting for Shetty’s movie. After all, it is one of the most loved Bollywood franchises. Along with Ajay, Tusshar and Arshad, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade are also a vital part of Golmaal series.

Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb, helmed by Raghava Lawrence is all set to hit the screens on November 13 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an official remake of Tamil movie, Kanchana.

