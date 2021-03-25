Bollywood singer Himani Kapoor rose to fame with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005. She then went onto do a world tour with Himesh Reshammiya and there was no going back. Her discography includes celebrated tracks including Jogi Mahi (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Dum Dum (Band Baaja Baarat) amongst others. The beauty recently collaborated with Arijit Singh and below are all the details you need!

For the unversed, Himani crooned the song Thode Kam Ajnabi with Arijit. The song is a part of Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra in lead. It was released last Saturday and has already made it to the favourites of many!

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Himani Kapoor. Asked about her collaboration with Arijit Singh, the singer shared, “The experience of working with Arijit Singh is very very open with the musicians and he gives us the liberty to work on things by our own way. Not just to a singer, even to a musician who is playing any instrument, he gives us the liberty and freedom to maintain our style. He took a good time to make me understand the gist of the song, the concept of the movie. I recorded this song in Chandigarh in my studio and I sent it across to him. This entire song was made during the lockdown.”

Revealing how she bagged Thode Kam Ajnabi from Pagglait, Himani Kapoor revealed, “Right after the lockdown was lifted up and flights had just begun, I was taking a flight from Bombay to Faridabad, my hometown. I had just boarded when I got a call from Tarsim Mittal, it was the 24th of August, which happens to be my birthday. He told me that he had good news and a birthday gift for me, I was excited and he told me that Arijit Singh is coming as a music composer for the very first time in a film called ‘Pagglait’. He told me that he wanted me to sing one of the songs for that. Since it was a woman-oriented film, I was very very happy. So, we recorded this song in September.”

Himani Kapoor has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. “There are a few more movie songs coming up which I cannot share the details about right now. Besides that, independently, we are deciding on a folk infusion, so there would be 3 to 4 songs back to back and yes, that’s all we have in the pipeline,” concluded the beauty.

