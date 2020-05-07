Actor-producer Sherlyn Chopra has been always vocal about everything that bothers her. Talking to Koimoi exclusively, Sherlyn opened up about how she was told to compromise by filmmakers in her initial days and she was clueless as to what they meant. She also revealed how they never got back to her once she started giving them back and below is all you need to know.

Sherlyn Chopra joined Koimoi for an exclusive Instagram Live session where she spoke about many things including, her time in quarantine, her missing from films, what attracts her now and also her initial days when she came in with no contacts.

When asked if she had faced something like that, Sherlyn said, “Of course yes, initially when I was a nobody in the eyes of the world, I would often approach filmmakers hoping that they would see in me the potential that I saw in me. I would go to them with my portfolio and they would be like ‘Acha okay, thik hai, hum milte hai dinner par’. And I would be like when should I come for the dinner, and they would tell me to come at 11 or 12 in the night. And I used to be clueless about it that time.”

Further talking about what ‘dinner’ meant for them, Sherlyn Chopra added, “I didn’t understand at that point of them that their idea of dinner is different. For them dinner means compromise. So when this happened like four to five times, then I realised so that is what dinner stands for . Dinner means ‘come to me baby’.”

Sherlyn Chopra in the chat further opened up how she started giving them back once she got to know what the game is. And this is when she stopped being approached. She said, “Then I decide Mujhe dinner hi nahi karna. Then I would tell to the ones who approached me with that code word, ‘me dinner nahi karti hoon, mera diet chal raha hai. Aap breakfast par bulalo, lunch par bulalo.’ And they would never ever revert back to me.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!