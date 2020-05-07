Tollywood superstar Prabhas before lockdown had been busy with filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar’s romantic action drama which has been tentatively titled as #Prabhas20. The film came to halt due to lockdown, and the actor also has been trending on social media sites for his next project with Nag Ashwin i.e #Prabhas21.

The interesting thing is, #Prabhas21 is yet to go on floors, but the hype revolving around the film is already quite high.

As per a report from Tollywood.net, #Prabhas21 which was originally slated to go on floors in November, may not go on floors as per the initial plans. Instead, the Prabhas starrer may now only be launched by later next year and the reason behind this is said to be the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same from the makers is still awaited.

The genre and the remaining cast of #Prabhas21 are yet to be announced by the makers.

Prabhas who was last seen in Saaho will next be seen in #Prabhas20 which is touted to be a romantic action drama, post completing the shoot in Hyderabad and Georgia in March, Prabhas and team #Prabhas20 are currently under self-quarantine mode amid lockdown.

#Prabhas20 has gorgeous Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas in lead. The film also has veteran Bollywood actress Bhagyashree in a key role.

