EXCLUSIVE! Shah Rukh Khan & DJ Bravo To Collaborate For A Song? Truth Out!

DJ Bravo, the West Indies cricketer, has an undying love for India, and there has been no hiding to that. The Champion singer recently got into an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, and spoke about his latest song ‘We Not Giving Up’ which is made to lift the spirits up amongst the on-going pandemic. But it is his comments on Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan that’s grabbing our eyeballs.

During the live session on our official Instagram handle, we asked the actor about his obsessions with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. For the unversed, the actor even mentioned their names in his song, ‘Asia’.

To this, DJ Bravo replied, “Both are the same level, but I would go with Shah Rukh Khan because I have a connection with him. I’m in cricket, and everyone knows the love that he has for the sport. Salman Khan must be a big cricket fan too but SRK is owner of my team Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) along with being an owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL. So, I interact more with Shah Rukh and have a better connection with him.”

Furthermore, when asked if he ever planned for a collaboration with SRK, the singer said, “The entire world is waiting for that. He even promised me (a collab). Hopefully, you will soon see the champion DJ Bravo and Shah Rukh Khan in one song together.”

Well, we are super excited to see the singer in a song with the Badshah of Bollywood. All we an hope is for it to happen soon!

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson Bravo recently even collaborated with DID fame Shakti Mohan for a music video, titled The Chamiya Song.

The song currently was a success and has garnered 17 million+ views.