EXCLUSIVE: Revealing The EXCITING Cast Of Hollywood-Tollywood Crossover Flick Starring Suniel Shetty, Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty along with South stars Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in an upcoming untitled Hollywood project. The official announcement of the same will be done today.

The untitled film, which is based on a multimillion call centre scam is helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. The film was extensively shot in Hyderabad and the shooting of remaining portions is being done at Los Angeles. The film is shot simultaneously in English, Telugu and Hindi and it is expected to hit the screens around March next year.

The film will mark Vishnu, Suniel and Kajal’s entry into Hollywood. It was already out that the Hera Pheri actor will be essaying a cop’s role in the film. His character has performed some breathtaking stunts in the Hollywood flick. On the other hand, Vishnu and Kajal will be playing siblings.

While the official announcement and title will be revealed in some time, Koimoi has EXCLUSIVELY got a list of the amazing cast that will be seen in the film, which also includes Naveen Chandra and TV actress Mahima Makwana.

Here’s the list of actors who will be seen in this Hollywood crime drama by Jeffrey and everything you need to know about them:

Naveen Chandra

Naveen Chandra has appeared in a lot of Telugu and Tamil films. He made a promising debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy, Andala Rakshasi.

Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana is a popular face on Indian television. This Hollywood drama will mark her entry into films. Currently, she will be seen in a new daily soap,

Shivam Jemini

Shivam grabbed headlines for his edited FAN trailer in 2016 when Shah Rukh Khan offered him a job on Twitter. He has also directed several short films. His recent addition is a web series, A Summer Story.

Harsha Chemudu



Harsha Chemudu is a popular face in Tollywood. He’s known for comedy, and playing vital roles in prominent Telugu films. Due to his Telugu short film called ‘Viva’, people started addressing him as ‘Viva’ Harsha.

Saurabh Goyal

It’s a Hollywood debut for Saurabh Goyal too. The actor has worked in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akira and several episodes of Crime Patrol.

Aakash Dabhade

Aakash Dabhade, who has played interesting roles in films like Stree, Article 15, Housefull 4 and others have taken a plunge directly into a Hollywood film where he plays a vital role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!