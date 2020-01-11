EXCLUSIVE! Kabir Khan Breaks Silence On Rumoured Fallout With Salman Khan Post Tubelight Failure

Director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan has been one blockbuster actor-director duo, with films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, things went upside down post the release of Tubelight, as critics as well as audiences gave mixed response to the outing. What grabbed eyeballs was the rumoured fallout between the duo owing to its failure. But did it really happen?

Kabir Khan recently met Koimoi for an exclusive conversation while promoting his upcoming war series, The Forgotten Army. Recently, rumours were rife that he has approached Salman Khan with a script and the Dabangg actor has said yes. When asked about the same, Kabir answered, “No, those are just talks. There’s nothing really that we have discussed in terms of a concrete project. Of course, if there’s something which I feel will be good for him, and excite him, I would go back and narrate it to him. But as of now, there’s nothing and that’s just a story that a newspaper has printed.”

Furthermore, upon being asked about the rumoured fallout between the two, the director clarified, “Obviously not, I mean how can these two stories (a collab and a fallout) co-exist? There’s one of a fallout and then there is a story that I’m doing a film with him. I think what happens is when you’re not working together, you don’t meet that much. When you’re working together, you constantly are around each other, talking and at each other’s places. With ’83, and The Forgotten Army – I was may be not seen at his parties or something, so people assumed so. So when I got free, I came back and went to his parties, and a new story came up that we’re working together. So, I think these are just conjectures that the press will make. I don’t think that people are that fickle that the ups and downs of one project can make a difference.”