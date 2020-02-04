EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan On TV Actors Entering Bollywood: “People Want To See Performances”

After winning hearts on the television screens for so many years, Hina Khan is all set to venture into Bollywood. This week, her debut film Hacked is going to hit the theatre screens and her fans are quite excited.

Just like Hina, a lot of TV stars have entered films after doing TV, for example, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam and others. However, in the beginning, these actors were even said that TV actors don’t get good roles in Bollywood. In an interview with Koimoi, Hina Khan was asked if such things were said to her when she decided to sign her film.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress answered, “Well, I think the comment sections says it all. I don’t have to say much. It is people, viewers, audience and you are taking a few names who said it but today they are big. So, times are changing. People are evolving. People want to see performances.”

Khan added, “For a certain period of time if you dress well, you look good, you look good on screen, it might work. Eventually, it is your performance. If you cannot perform, be it, anybody, you cannot sustain. So for me, my first and foremost priority is doing whatever project I do whether it’s television, films or digital, my first preference is my performance. I don’t think like that. I am going to prove myself. I have taken this risk consciously. I can fail. Fair enough or I might succeed, you never know.”

Hina Khan’s Hacked is helmed by Vikram Bhatt and it also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 7 and will clash with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang.

