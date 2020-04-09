EXCLUSIVE! Biwi No. 1 Remake With Salman Khan? Here’s What Jackky Bhagnani Has To Say About It

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is right now concentrating more on his production house and has been bankrolling some loved films. The actor today in an exclusive chat with us revealed how he would love to do a film with Salman Khan if he agrees and spilled beans on if Biwi No. 1 remake is happening or not.

Jackky Bhagnani in an exclusive chat shared with us the experience of making the new track Muskurayega India and also about his film Coolie No.1, working with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

When asked if he will collaborate with Salman or not, he said, “Ha humne Biwi No.1 aur Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya banayi thi par bhai agar samay de aur dates de to kaun nahi banana chahega bhai k sath ek film. (We did Biwi No. 1 and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya together. If Salman agrees to work with us again and give us dates, who would not want to do a film with Salman).”

Further, when asked if Biwi No. 1 remake is in the pipeline post-Coolie No 1, Jackky with a mysterious smile said, “you never know.” Well, we have strong hopes.

For the unversed, Jackky Bhagnani is a part of the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s Coolie No. 1 that stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan. The film has been shot and was up for a May 1 release. But the pandemic postponed everything. Talking about the release Jackky said that will be only decided post the lockdown is lifted.

