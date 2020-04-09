Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart! From Robert Pattinson’s Cheating Scandal To Her Bisexual Revelation, She’s Leading Headlines Since Forever

Kristen Stewart is one of the most popular Hollywood actresses of all time. She rose to fame with Twilight and soon started dating her co-actor, Robert Pattinson. They were one of the most happening couples in Hollywood. The two parted ways in 2013 and since then there has been no turning back for both the actors. Kristen who turned 30 today has later revealed that she’s a bisexual.

Kristen and Robert started dating in 2009 and were really an IT couple. They had a huge fan following the post Twilight series. But reportedly Kristen cheated on Robert with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Their pictures went viral on the internet in no time and that’s made our hearts break Twi-hard.

In 2017, Kristen revealed that she feels like she’s gay. In 2017, she finally came out as a bisexual and started dating women openly. She’s one of the strongest LGBTQ supporters from Hollywood and we totally respect her the choices she made in her life!

In an interview with Grazia, she said, “I mean, yeah, it’s definitely still there. People still have some horrendous fucking experiences. But it’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down any more. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever.” she further added smiling, “You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”

Well, happy birthday once again to this one hell of a woman!

