Here’s How Nikki Bella Reacted To Ex-Fiancé John Cena’s Match At Wrestlemania 36

WWE’s main event Wrestlemania 36 aired during the last weekend and fans got to witness the unique and never seen before edition. Although there was an absence of a live audience, the company compensated it by incorporating some interesting gimmicks. One such match was between John Cena and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt which was conceptualized as The Firefly Fun House match.

While many of us watched Wrestlemania thoroughly without missing a single bit, John Cena’s ex-fiancée Nikki Bella too watched the main event and especially, Cena’s matchup against The Fiend. In Question and Answer session, one fan asked Nikki whether she turned off the TV when John Cena marked his appearance. Without dodging it, Nikki replied with a sweet and perfect answer.

A fan asked, “hmmm @BellaTwins does nikki turn the tv off durring John Cena’s match or does she keep it on and watch question of the day”, to which she replied, “Oh I’m watching N’. A fan further asked about her opinion on the match and she replied, “Interesting, very entertaining! N”.

Speaking about the match, John Cena tasted defeat to the hands of The Fiend.

Meanwhile, Nikki Bella announced her retirement from the WWE during March, last year. On the show “Total Bellas”, Bella announced her decision saying she wanted to explore some new arena in her life.

“The (European) tour was good but I feel like I’m too old for the travel, the travel was really rough. I was like, ‘Why am I doing this? I don’t feel good.’ The girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, I can say it fully,” reports foxnews.com.

The 35-year-old now happily wants to put her WWE jersey away to focus on other things.

