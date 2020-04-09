BTS Becomes The First Band To Receive A Quadruple-Million Certification

South Korea’s boy band BTS, which holds an immense fan following across the globe has become the first artist in Gaon history to receive an official ‘quadruple-million certification’ which had sold over 4 million copies.

In 2018, a new system of certification was implemented by the Korea Music Content Industry Association for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Gaon Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

On April 9, Gaon Chart announced that BTS’s latest album “Map of the soul 7” has sold over 4 million copies, making the group the first artist in Gaon history to receive an official quadruple-million certification.

On February 21, 2020, Big Hit Entertainment released an album Map of the Soul 7 which was a follow-up to their 2019 extended play ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’, with five of its songs appearing on the album.

If BTS keeps going at its current pace, it may soon reach another major milestone. Their first video might hit one billion views. It currently sits at 953 million; if it passes the billion mark, it will make BTS the first Korean boy band to reach that threshold, and the third Korean act overall behind Psy (“Gangnam Style,” “Gentleman”) and Blackpink.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!