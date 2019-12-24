EXCLUSIVE! Amit Sadh Embarks On Bike Road Trip In US Before Gearing Up For Operation Parindey & Avrodh

It has been one eventful year for Amit Sadh as he featured in a key role in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and was also the central protagonist in the web film Barot House. This isn’t all as he juggled platforms by wrapping up the shooting of the second season of his very successful Breathe, while also playing a key role in Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi that is set to release next year. If that wasn’t enough, he also completed another web film Operation Pandey, which is set to be premiered soon, and led from the front another web series Avrodh.

No wonder, with 2020 already looking quite busy with a couple of more engagements all set to kick-start, the announcement of which would be made soon, Amit has taken a well deserved break already. Currently in US on a road trip, Amit has made a 10 day plan for a road trip that he would be taking on Multistrada 1260, one of his favorite Ducati machines.

“Amit has just now finalized the route that he would be taking in the US,” informs a friend of the Kai Po Che actor, “Since it is snowing out there, we all want to be doubly sure about the cities that we would be passing through. We are trying to combine parts of Route 66 and the West Pacific highway, two of the most beautiful routes that are frequented by most.”

Considering the fact that Amit loves to ride around and is a regular on the biking circuit, all preparations have been made in full swing. He is already being joined by his friend from Ducati, Italy, Nicola Antonelli, who is stepping in from LA.

When contacted, Amit sounded quite excited about the road trip that he is taking which begins on Christmas.

“Yes, we will be on the road from 25th December to 4th January,” says Amit in a cheerful tone. Though he has been seen as a brooding man in number of films and series, in real life, the man can’t contain his excitement about his trip ahead. “It has been one year of non-stop shooting and I couldn’t have asked for anything better. However, it is always good to charge yourself back into action and then be back in front of the camera,” says Amit, “I love to ride and a road trip in US is something that I couldn’t have resisted. I would be back in action soon though.”

We look forward to that as well once Operation Parindey and Avrodh arrive in the coming months.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

