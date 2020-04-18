EXCLUSIVE! ’83 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin REVEALS All About Shooting The Iconic Moment Of Lifting The World Cup Trophy

Just like all of us, Tahir Raj Bhasin is also eagerly waiting for the release of his next film ’83, which also stars Ranveer Singh and ensemble. The Manto actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat today and opened up on shooting the final scene the moment where India picked up the World Cup and you cannot miss how surreal it was for the actor.

Tahir Raj Bhasin who plays Sunil Gavaskar in ’83, appeared for an exclusive Instagram Live session with Koimoi, where he spoke about a lot of things including ’83, Looop Lapeta with Taapsee Pannu and his new found interest in poetry.

Tahir was asked about the pressure that the team went through while creating the iconic moment of the Indian cricket team lifting the World cup. He said, “More than pressure I would say it was pride. Because I wasn’t born in 1983 but it is a moment you have seen on repeat on TV. You know every time the World Cup used to come the same footage of the Indian team lifting the trophy and my father’s generation has lived through that. So it was a moment of pride to be able to portray these cricketers. And you realise while prepping for the film ki us zamaane ka jo cricket tha aur aaj jo hai usme zameen aasman ka farak hai. The level of pacers West Indies had, the level of protection equipment, the type of pitches, so the condition these guys have played and won the World Cup, you will have to watch the film to understand the significance of that moment.”

When further asked how as a team they all prepared for it, Tahir spoke about the importance of that victory and how difficult was it. “It was a surreal moment. Because by now we have been living and practising those characters for 6 months. When we got to the UK, we went in as a team, we travelled on a team bus. We shot every match just like they might have played it. Body doubles weren’t used, so if your character is supposed to stand on the field throughout the day, you are standing there. So at the end of 2 months we genuinely felt that we have played a tournament. So when the final moment was shot, first thing there was this literally moment of relief that we have finished a difficult schedule and foremost the respect for the real players for how they achieved. And that to at a time when Indian cricket wasn’t at the level at what it is today. It wasn’t a well funded popular sport, this moment made it popular,” he said.

For the unversed, ’83, directed by Kabir Khan is a biopic on India’s Iconic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, and an ensemble of stars. Initially set to hit the screens on April 10, it got postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.