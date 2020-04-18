Arjun Kapoor Is Spilling The Beans On His One Habit That Ladylove Malaika Arora Hates!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the hottest couples of B-Town and their chemistry is undoubtedly sizzling. Their social media PDA is too cute to handle and even in the time of lockdown, the two keep mentioning each other on Instagram.

The Panipat actor is making the most of quarantine by interacting with his fans on social media and entertaining them with his posts. He recently used the ‘To do’ game on Instagram that tells people what they should do that day and its recommendation to Arjun Kapoor is right on-point as the actor reveals his ladylove Malaika will also agree to it!

The Instagram video tells the player what they should do on that day. Arjun got the answer, “Stop using your phone.” He wrote along with his post, “I know one person who agrees with this,” and tagged Malaika.

Check out the post:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, Arjun Kapoor arranged for a virtual date with his fans where he was asked about his marriage plans with Malaika Arora. Responding to the same, the actor said that he will tell everybody when he is getting married. However, as of now there are no plans. He also added that even if he wanted to get married now, it is not possible.

Elaborating further on the same, he added that they have not planned and thought about it yet but like he has always said he will tell his fans when they are ready and will not hide it.

