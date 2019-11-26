Emmy 2019: Not Sacred Games, But Nawazuddin Siddiqui Bags An Award For McMafia For Best Drama Series

Bollywood made their presence felt at the 47th Emmy Awards 2019 as Karan Johar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte and the entire case of Sacred Games and Lust Stories attended the grand event. Lust Stories and Sacred Games were nominated for Emmys but it was only Nawazuddin’s Hollywood show McMafia that bagged the award.

Radhika Apte was nominated for the Best Actress award for her role in Lust Stories but it was actress Marina Gera who bagged the award for Eternal Winter eventually. Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar’s Lust Stories was also nominated in The Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category but the award went to the Australian thriller series Safe Harbour. Sacred Games was nominated for the Best Drama Series but the team too lost the award to a British crime drama series McMafia.

While it surely was a sad day for all the Lust Stories and Sacred Games fans, Nawazuddin’s fans were elated to know that their favourite star’s show McMafia bagged an award. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played an Indian businessman Dilly Mahmood in McMafia. Congratulations Nawazuddin.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte took to Instagram to post pictures of the entire team of Lust Stories and Sacred Games. She captioned it saying, “All of us, lust stories and sacred games! @iemmys @netflix_in photographed by @jasonkimphoto.” Karan Johar also posted pictures from the award ceremony. He wrote, “Headed to the International Emmys #iemmys in @dolcegabbana Styled by @nikitajaisinghani !!!”

Coming back to Nawazuddin, the actor was last seen in Rajesh Bhatia’s Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty. The film failed to impress the audience and was a huge point of discussion when the film’s director Debamita Biswal disowned the film and said that the producer spoiled the film.

Nawazuddin will be seen in Bole Chudiyan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia next.

