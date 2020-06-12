Elli AvrRam’s Stylish Catwalk Video Will Make You Go Malang

Actress Elli AvrRam’s new video is all about hair flips and catwalk.

Elli took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dressed in an olive coloured short skirt and a silver crop top.

In the video, she is seen catwalking and opening her tied-up hair then flipping it in style.

She captioned it: “When the phone rings and It says Rahul… Me: …… #elliavrram #yourstruly #lovestory.”

Elli AvrRam had earlier shared a video of her tw*rking, dressed in a red and white striped pants, crop jacket and black crop top.

“How I Shake OFF Negativity,” she wrote.

Elli AvrRam keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media.

On Wednesday, Elli had a sharp retort for a netizen who suggested that she should get married and settle down.

The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multistarrer “Malang” and will reportedly next be seen in “Roohi Afza”.The film has Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, along with Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ronit Roy and others in pivotial roles.

Roohi Afza is helmed by Hardik Mehta.

