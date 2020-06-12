Former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena has penned a note praising actress Janhvi Kapoor and film’s director Sharan Sharma after the teaser of “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” was released.

Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a note written by Saxena, who said that the teaser brough back memories.

“Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with the voice over of Janhvi Kapoor. I guess it is the time for the culmination of an enriching journey which started with Sharan Sharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen,” Gunjan wrote.

Gunjan calls herself lucky as Sharan and Janhvi are narrating her story.

“Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story. None of the life journeys is a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one-track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniforms.”

Janhvi captioned the image: “It’s an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world. Hope we make you proud Gunjan Maam.”

“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Saxena entered war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!