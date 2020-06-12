AR Rahman Now Turns Co-Producer Too For Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘No Land’s Man’!

AR Rahman will co-produce Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s international film “No Land’s Man”, besides composing for the project.

Sharing the news, Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote on Instagram: “It’s a pleasure to have the Maestro of Music @ ar rahman Co-Producing and doing the music of my film #NoLand’sMan directed by @farooki_mostofa.”

The film has been directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, who also took to Instagram to express his happiness.

“Honored to have you with us in this journey, AR Rahman Bhai! Thanks for showing your love for the film. We all know your magic is going to be transcendental here! But on top of everything, knowing you in person, sharing ideas with you, and all those conversations are a gift…” shared the director.

The film has been reportedly shot in the US and Australia, with some portions in India. Although the film is in English, it has a few Hindi and Urdu dialogues.

In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui features alongside debutante actress Megan Mitchell from Australia and Bangladeshi actor-musician Tahsan Rahman Khan.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman has another unreleased project in his kitty. The film 99 Songs, for which Rahman holds the credits for story and production, has been waiting for its release for over a year.

