Sonam Kapoor tried singing while working out, and hubby Anand Ahuja was around to post her effort on Instagram profile.

In the candid video, Sonam croons an English number while running on a treadmill at home.

“My entire (world) @ sonam kapoor! Happy Birthday, Month! PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor,” Anand captioned the video.

Reacting to the post, Sonam Kapoor commented: “how can you take this video of me and post it ..”

To which, Anand replied: “You never fail to entertain me.”

After spending two months of lockdown at her in-laws’ house in Delhi, Sonam returned home in Mumbai a day before her birthday on June 9. Her family celebrated her birthday at their residence.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who turned 35 on Tuesday, shared a romantic photograph with Anand Ahuja, tagging him as the “best husband in the world”.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs where she hugs Anand. The couple flashes smile at the camera.

“The best best husband in the world, who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you,” Sonam Kapoor wrote.

