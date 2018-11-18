Ekta Kapoor: I’m Sure Vikrant Massey Will Make It Big In The Industry & Make Me Proud

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has praised actor Vikrant Massey and says that he is very talented and that he will make it big in the industry.

Ekta is all set to entertain the viewers with her upcoming series on ALT Balaji named Broken, which stars Vikrant along with Harleen Sethi, Simran Kaur, Jitin Gulati among many others.

“I see a face and I know it. The very first person that I thought about was Rajkummar Rao and now I am going to say this about Vikrant. Vikrant is a very talented boy and I am sure he is going to make it very big in the industry and make me proud,” Ekta said in a statement.

Broken revolves around two individuals with broken hearts, who find each other and realise that sometimes to fix a broken heart you need pieces of another broken heart.

Broken will stream on ALTBalaji application from November 28.