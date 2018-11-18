There Will Never Be Another: B-Town Celebs Mourn Alyque Padamsee’s Death

As the news of Alyque Padamsee’s death broke, a slew of celebrated names from the Hindi film fraternity like Nimrat Kaur, Farhan Akhtar, Manisha Koirala and Boman Irani took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the 90-year-old veteran actor and ad guru.

He died here on Saturday morning, family sources said. Alyque had been ailing for some time before he breathed his last at around 5.30 a.m. at a private hospital.

There will never be another: Celebs mourn Alyque Padamsee's death
He is survived by two former wives and a former partner and four children including his actress-daughter Shazahn Padamsee.

Among other achievements, Alyque is best remembered for his role of Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s multi-Oscar award winner classic Gandhi (1982).

A renowned personality in English theatre, he produced notable plays like “Evita”, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Broken Images”.

He achieved global fame in brand advertising with memorable campaigns like the Liril girl in a waterfall, Lalitaji in Surf, Hamara Bajaj, MRF Muscle Man and the Kamasutra Couple among others.

Here’s what Bollywood celebs have tweeted:

