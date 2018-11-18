There Will Never Be Another: B-Town Celebs Mourn Alyque Padamsee’s Death

As the news of Alyque Padamsee’s death broke, a slew of celebrated names from the Hindi film fraternity like Nimrat Kaur, Farhan Akhtar, Manisha Koirala and Boman Irani took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the 90-year-old veteran actor and ad guru.

He died here on Saturday morning, family sources said. Alyque had been ailing for some time before he breathed his last at around 5.30 a.m. at a private hospital.

He is survived by two former wives and a former partner and four children including his actress-daughter Shazahn Padamsee.

Among other achievements, Alyque is best remembered for his role of Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s multi-Oscar award winner classic Gandhi (1982).

A renowned personality in English theatre, he produced notable plays like “Evita”, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Broken Images”.

He achieved global fame in brand advertising with memorable campaigns like the Liril girl in a waterfall, Lalitaji in Surf, Hamara Bajaj, MRF Muscle Man and the Kamasutra Couple among others.

Here’s what Bollywood celebs have tweeted:

RIP Alyque Padamsee. Shall always remember you with the fondest of memories, sir. Condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of a friend,Ad Guru and master in theatre .. what a legacy he has left behind!! 🙏🏻#rip #AlyquePadamsee 🙏🏻 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 17, 2018

Sad to hear about the demise of Ad Guru Alyque Padamsee. He will be remembered for some of the most creative and memorable ad campaign,and did and some notable acting https://t.co/WJ5Q79lrCM 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rxdG74lNhS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 17, 2018

Saddened to hear of the passing of Ad Guru and Theatre doyen #AlyquePadamsee.

He gave me my first break in Theatre, like countless before and after me.

Maverick, Unique, Uncompromising.

There will never be another….#RIP Alyque. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) November 17, 2018

Very sad to hear about #AlyquePadamsee I had the privilege of choreographing one of his plays. Admired him for his honesty, talent & intelligence. You will always be loved & missed, RIP Alyque — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) November 17, 2018

Deepest condolences and prayers for the family and loved ones of #AlyquePadamsee sir…a true pioneer. May he rest in peace. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 17, 2018

RIP ALYQUE 🙏🏽

You gave so much to the world around you.

You gave dignity to theatre its art n artistes

Your genius inspired so many creative minds

You lived a complete life by giving love with no conditions

You are A success in real sense

You r there with us always

SG😌 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) November 17, 2018

An advertising genius, a master theatre director and a vociferous social activist who inspired people to fight for justice, and with whom I was fortunate enough to work under and be a friend passed away leaving behind a legacy.

RIP #AlyquePadamsee. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) November 17, 2018