Eid Mubarak 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Other B-Town Celebs Wish Love & Peace

Spread love, unity, peace and happiness, urged the Hindi film fraternity on the occasion of Eid on Wednesday.

Here’s what the stars wrote:

Amitabh Bachchan: Eid Mubarak… love peace and prosperity among all!

Priyanka Chopra: Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating… May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world.

Anushka Sharma: To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak.

Akshay Kumar: May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family.

Sidharth Malhotra: May this holy day of Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Love and respect.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Eid Mubarak… wishing happiness and magic to you all. Have a blessed day and year.

Twinkle Khanna: Eid Mubarak! Looking forward to returning home, celebrating with my Nani and hopefully getting a plateful of her famous Khichra.

Shraddha Kapoor: Eid Mubarak to everyone! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love.

Parineeti Chopra: Eid Mubarak! Hope you all are celebrating the day of sharing love, being thankful and eating biryani!

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Eid Mubarak to everyone!

Anil Sharma: May Allah shower peace, prosperity and health to everyone and give strength to build this earth into a beautiful place where our families and children can live peacefully.

Mohit Chauhan: Eid Mubarak! Peace and love to all.

Diana Penty: Ramadan Kareem and Eid Mubarak everyone! May this auspicious day bring you peace, prosperity and happiness.

Shaan: May we all be blessed with peace and happiness.

Sohum Shah: Wishing everyone lots of love, peace, happiness and joy. Enjoy these moments with your loved ones. Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak.

