Eid 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Send The BEST Mutton Biryani For Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had an “insane lunch” – mutton biryani, prepared by best chef Saif Ali Khan. Coolie No. 1 actress took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of the biryani made by Hum Tum actor on the occasion of Eid.

On the image, Karisma Kapoor wrote: “Chef Saifu bestt mutton biryani ever!! Insane lunch.” The picture also had “Eid Mubarak” and “Yum” stickers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan re-posted Karisma’s image on her Instagram Stories. The B-Town siblings on Saturday shared a picture of their sons, giving a glimpse of what the star kids are up to amid lockdown.

In the snap, we see Kareena’s son Taimur watching his cousin Kiaan (Karisma’s son) as the latter hones his Taekwondo moves over a video call.

Re-sharing Karisma’s post, Kareena wrote: “Loves of my life …#MyBoysInLockdown.”

A few days ago, Kareena shared an image where her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has palm prints of the duo as well as Taimur’s.

Meanwhile, a while ago, taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a few pictures of the cake, praising Karisma’s baking skills. But more than the tempting cake, it was Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan’s ‘grumpy’ look in the background that caught the netizens’ attention.

