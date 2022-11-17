Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s upcoming thriller movie ‘Drishyam 2’, which is being released on Friday, November 18, is set to have a special screening at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a video of Devgn along with the update that the film will be screened on November 21 in Goa, where it has been mostly shot. Devgn will attend the special screening.

In the video, Ajay Devgn can be seen saying, “Hello, I know that all of you are eagerly waiting for ‘Drishyam 2’ and I’ll soon meet you guys. ‘Drishyam 2’, the most awaited film this year, is premiering at 53rd IFFI, let’s watch it together, see you in Goa.”

“Drishyam 2” to premier on 21st November 2022 at #IFFI53 Come along and watch with the renowned actor Ajay Devgan at INOX Audi 1 at 7:00 PM. Gala Schedule at https://t.co/k1YfUZMzBD Register as delegate at https://t.co/K0yzA1xw06 and book your tickets@MIB_India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/yqxYBNE0GV — NFDC India (@nfdcindia) November 17, 2022

The association of the film with Goa, incidentally, has inspired numerous memes and viral jokes owing to its ‘satsang’ and pav bhaji sequences shot in Panjim.

‘Drishyam 2‘ is a sequel to the 2015 film, which itself was a remake of the hit Malayalam superhit movie of the same name with superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The 2015 ‘Drishyam’ was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020 because of cirrhosis.

The sequel has been directed by Abhishek Pathak, son of producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, and features the music of the southern sensation, Devi Sri Prasad.

