Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana Had THIS Bollywood Actress In Mind To Lend Voice For Pooja

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest outing Dream Girl has managed to impress audiences and critics alike. The early reports clearly state that the movie will enjoy one of the best starts of 2019 and for Ayushmann too. While the actor’s female voice is winning hearts of the cine-goers, he revealed of being fond of one Bollywood actress’ voice.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Ayushmann Khurrana said that Priyanka Chopra has the best voice amongst Bollywood celebrities. He also stated that it would have been great if Priyanka dub for his character of Pooja.

Ayushmann quoted, “Priyanka has got the best voice, I think. If not me, I would have recommended her to do the voice over for Pooja. Although we had to ask for her dates first or if she could dub it in the US. We thought about it, but the best thing is to dub my voice myself. As an actor, you are very satisfied like that.”

Recently, during promotions of Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana said there is a vested interest for him to take up “Dream Girl“, which is a massy rom-com.

“I’m all for great commercial cinema that allows me to reach out to a much wider audience base and engage with them. I realised that by doing such masala movies, I’m actually widening the reach for my other films that I often do to spark a social conversation,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!