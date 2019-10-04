Dr. Ravi Godse’s Film Remember Amnesia Happens To Be The First Film Ever Made With Hollywood, Bollywood & Marathi Stars

Dr. Ravi Godse with his next release “Remember Amnesia” has not only brought two big woods (Hollywood & Bollywood) together, he is the first director to associate himself with Marathi Film Industry & their stars.

“Not only Bollywood, but even the Marathi industry is also going global. I have seen their work & I am a fan. All the actors in the film have done some brilliant piece of work in their respective industries, it is high time that the world witnesses their work. By the end of the day, it all boils down to the talent, be it from Hollywood, Bollywood or any other film industry” says Dr. Ravi Godse.

Apart from some glorious names from Bollywood & Marathi industries, the film stars two times Emmy Award nominations, Tovah Feldshuh. She has carved her name on the trophy of many renowned award shows.

Directed & Written by Dr. Ravi Godse . Edited by Sankla who gave us , Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gum and scored by Wandrekar who gave us 3 idiots.

“Remember Amnesia” is a story of US-based Physician from India who loses his memory during an accident while visiting India and as his memory comes back, he can’t remember whether he has killed his wife.

The film stars actors like Tovah Feldshuh, Lisa Ann Walter, Curtiss Cook, Dileep Rao and also Indian actors Shruti Marathe, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar and Mohan Agashe.

