Dostana 2: Karan Johar REACTS Strongly When Asked If Lakshya Belonged To Any Filmy Family

Today, Karan Johar announced on Twitter the third lead for Dostana 2 which will be a newcomer, Lakshya. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. As soon as KJo made the announcement, some people started asking him if he’s a star kid or not. Karan often gets criticised by people for launching star kids in Bollywood.

A new portal filed a story about the star kid jokes made on Karan Johar. The director shared the article and cleared that Lakshya doesn’t belong to any filmy family.

Karan Johar tweeted, “Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies”.

Read the tweet below:

Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies https://t.co/47i6k0FSFe — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Meanwhile, while announcing Lakshya as the third lead for Dostana 2, Karan had shared that he is happy and excited to work with the actor. He tweeted, “Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings…”

