Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor Flies Off To Amritsar; Visits Golden Temple Before Shoot

After giving a compelling performance in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor impressed everyone with her performance. Soon enough, new projects came flying to her and now the actress is busy juggling between the different projects that she has signed up for. One of the most-anticipated projects is Kartik Aaryan starrer Dostana 2 and Janhvi has now flown to Amritsar to lick start the shoot for the film.

But before she could even reach the sets, Janhvi decided to visit the holy Golden Temple to see God’s blessing. She and Dostana 2 director Collin DCunha were spotted together at the temple. Janhvi opted for a simple embroidered salwar kameez for the visit. She posted some more pictures of the holy place and captioned them with a ‘folded hands’ emoji.

But it was not just a simple visit to the temple. Janhvi also enjoyed a glass of lassi in the city and we think she is off to a good start on the shoot of Dostana 2. Janhvi even shared a cute video of her and Collin enjoying the lassi.

Earlier in September, even lead star Kartik Aaryan had started his preparation for the film. He had shared a picture of himself, posing with the film’s script. He captioned it as, “The preparations of Dostana 2 begin.”

For the uninitiated, Dostana 2 is a sequel to 2008’s romantic comedy Dostana starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The new film will star Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya.

