Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Bollywood debut film ‘Dono’ will be releasing on the big screen on October 5. Rajshri and Jio Studio’s have locked October 5 for a theatrical release.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dono tranlslates the journey of Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between Two Strangers who have One Destination.

The poster of the film was released in July. The poster showed Rajveer‘s character Dev completely lovestruck, and in awe of Paloma’s character Meghna. Dev is wearing a blue shirt, paired with beige coloured pants, flaunting his smile, and giving the feels of the next chocolate boy of the B-Town.

While Paloma as Meghna is wearing a red dress with balloon sleeves.She is blushing, with her eyes closed, and her one hand is placed on Dev’s leg.

Rajshri Productions, in its 75th years of legacy, is presenting a film helmed by its fourth generation.

One of the most iconic films from the production house is ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film is considered as one of the most iconic romantic films ever made, and became a cult favourite because of its soundtrack and the chemistry between Salman and Bhagyashree.

For their 59th film production ‘Dono’, Rajshri has joined forces with Jio Studios.

The film is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative producer is Sooraj Barjatya.

