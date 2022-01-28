Disha Patani will take some time to entertain the audience on the big screens. The actress will be next seen in K-Tina, which is rumoured to be a biopic on Ekta Kapoor. While that is still under the works, the beauty ensures to keep her fans hooked with some sultry pictures. The latest bikini photo-ops have got the internet talking! Scroll below for all the details.

The actress rang her New Year’s at the Maldives. It is said that the beauty spent the special occasion with beau Tiger Shroff. She has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on social media and the pictures surely have left fans drooling.

Yesterday, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and oozed oomph in an orange bikini. She could be seen lying near the beachside as she looked straight into the camera will her killer expressions. The Ek Villain 2 actress complemented her look with a neckpiece and gold earrings.

Disha Patani went with a filter-free look for the photoshoot. She captioned her post with a crab emoticon. As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, netizens began trolling the actress for her revealing look.

A user wrote, “Ma’am why you spread this kind of n*deness in the society.please answer to this question first children like me get highly affected to this …… kindly stop 🛑 this”

“कुछ बचा है दिखाने को और (Is there anything left to be revealed),” questioned a user.

Another commented, “Ye aap hr wkt beach m he rahti hai , koi contract le rkkha hai kya madam”

Many even pointed out that a strand of hair could be seen across Disha’s neck. That created a whole troll segment in itself.

A comment read, “Baal Gira hua hai aap kaa Aapki Godawari River kae bich mae”

“Kisi ne notice kiya 2 pahadon ke beech mai ek pyara sa baal bhi hai,” another shared.

A user wrote, “Kuch dikha star log k bhi hair fall hote hai…”

Check out the viral video ft Disha Patani below:

