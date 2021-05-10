Disha Patani looks sizzling hot in the latest song, Zoom Zoom from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress has shared some stunning BTS glimpses that will make your jaw drop.

Taking to her social media, Disha shared BTS pictures from 3 of her different looks for the song Zoom zoom. In the first, the gorgeous actress can be seen in her black corset bodysuit top with rugged denim shorts and black boots outfit as she stands amidst a blow of special effects smoke with hair flying.

In the second, Disha Patani is seen standing prettily in front of a lake with her curled hair, wearing a pretty pink dress with the caption “#zoomzoom out now🌸”

In the third look the actress poses in a red belly cut floral print dress with bell sleeves paired with white boots as she looks super stunning.

Disha Patani has managed to leave everyone impressed with her perfect moves, sensational looks and amazing chemistry with Salman Khan in all songs of Radhe till now such as Seeti Maar and Radhe title track and Zoom zoom is surely no exception.

The audience is surely excited to see the Slow Motion duo create magic on-screen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She is all set to captivate our hearts on this Eid, May 13, 2021.

