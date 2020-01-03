Director Sujoy Ghosh Declares Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War As His Film Of The Year

Records were made to be broken. That was the overall theme ever since the release of the movie WAR. Hrithik Roshan’s recent release, WAR surpassed all movies to become the highest-grossing movie of 2019. The film’s immense success at the box-office has made Hrithik Roshan emerge as the most versatile millennial superstar of all time.

An eminent name in the increasing list of fans and appreciation for Hrithik is Sujoy Ghosh. Sujoy is known for his screenwriting abilities and directorial prowess in the industry. Recently, the director was reminiscing over the films he liked the most in 2019 and it was no surprise that his most favourite turned out to be WAR. The USP for him was Hrithik Roshan.

He took to his twitter handle to tweet the same and the tweet goes like: “But I think the film I enjoyed the most in the cinemas and had a rocking good time is WAR. that’d be my film of the year. and of course… all hail Hrithik Roshan!”

For years, Hrithik has enjoyed a great career and a solid reputation portraying varied characters and experimenting with different genres. He has been never afraid to take risks and that notion perhaps made itself most apparent in his now-iconic portrayal of Agent Kabir in WAR. ‘Kabir’ instantly struck chords with audiences and eventually ended up becoming the central focus of the movie due to Hrithik’s performance.

The past year has been very satisfying and prolific for Hrithik, with two extremely varied films, Super 30 and WAR doing wonders for him at the box -office and substantiating the fact that he has an inherent gift for his craft and can dominate the box office with his remarkable performance. His colossal filmography served him well as the reigning box-office superstar.

WAR also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

