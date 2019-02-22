Director Anees Bazmee Speaks About His Next Rom – Com With Kartik Aaryan & Disha Patani

Director Anees Bazmee always wanted to make more romantic films, and is happy to return to the genre with his upcoming rom-com.

“Romantic films have always been close to my heart. I love them,” Bazmee told IANS.

“I always wanted to make romantic films. But after films like ‘No Entry‘, ‘Welcome‘ and ‘Singh Is Kinng‘, people started expecting comedy films from me. This time I promised myself that I will make one romantic film along with others,” he added.

Bazmee is returning to the genre with the rom-com with Kartik Aaryan. His last romantic film was the Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha in 1998.

On the film, he said: “This I wrote long back and wanted to make it for a long time. And I thought this is the right time. Kartik is a good actor and he was apt for the role as he has all the attributes which I wanted in the main lead.”

