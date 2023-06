Singer Jasleen Royal, who has given chartbuster hits such as ‘Ranjha’, ‘Nachde Ne Saare’ and ‘Din Shagna Da ‘among many others, has slammed Indian music labels claiming that they are artiste friendly.

Jasleen took to Twitter, where she shared that she is sick of how “music labels work in India.”

Jasleen Royal wrote on the micro blogging site, “Sick of how music labels work in India! They never lose a single opportunity to say how artist friendly they are but in reality they are the most exploitative.”

Jasleen Royal then urged all artistes to consult before giving out their work to films and labels. “All the artistes who are reading this please wait and consult before selling your songs to labels and films. Know your rights and values before you sign. #EmpoweringArtists.”

Talking about Jasleen Royal, the singer, songwriter, composer has created music in Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati and English. In 2022, she became the first female music director to win the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director for Shershaah alongside four others.

