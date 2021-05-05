We have never really seen the King of comedy David Dhawan and King of romance Shah Rukh Khan collaborate for a film. We have absolutely zero ideas about the kinda magic these two can create on-screen. But what if we told you that the filmmaker actually wanted this duo to weave magic and entertain the viewers? But Baadshah rejected the offer to romance 7 top actresses in his film.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. King Khan had rejected not one, but two big film offers from the director. Dhawan had approached SRK with Deewana Mastana first, where he would be essaying the role of Bunnu, with Anil Kapoor on board as Raja. But he rejected the film offer for reasons unknown. According to a report in Zoom, David’s first choice was said to be Khan and not Govinda. The actor reportedly loved the concept and even agreed to do the film; however, he backed out for the best-known reasons.

Advertisement

According to reports in Zoom, David Dhawan had once again approached Shah Rukh Khan for a film where he had to romance seven top actresses in a comedy film. This film was titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu. Did this name ring a bell? If you could not recollect, this is the same film through which Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut.

Before you start getting confused, let us tell you that Shah Rukh Khan had rejected David Dhawan’s this offer as well, reportedly stating that the Zero actor and filmmaker did not like each other’s working style. As the film never took off, the title was then acquired by director duo Abbas Mustan and planned the film with comedian Kapil Sharma along with Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram.

That is how SRK lost out on a chance to romance 7 top actresses in a David Dhawan comedy film.

Never the less we know that the Bollywood industry is a place full of possibilities. Anything can happen anytime. Hence, we shouldn’t be surprised if we see Shah Rukh Khan in a David Dhawan film tomorrow. But would you guys like that? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Remake: Hrithik Roshan Plans To Quit The Film For Disney Plus Hotstar’s Adaptation Of The Night Manager?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube