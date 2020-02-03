Did Varun Dhawan Opt Out Of Remo D’Souza’s Dancing Dad Because Of Street Dancer 3D?

Success and failure are a part of every actor’s life. While some take it with a pinch of salt, others dig deeper into what went wrong and Varun Dhawan is certainly one of the latter. After the average performance of his last few outings, Kalank and Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan has decided to take some time and introspect as to what is going wrong. And owing to this, the Student Of The Year actor has apparently decided to walk out of Remo D’souza’s next, Dancing Dad.

While Varun and Remo’s latest collaboration did not work as expected, Varun had already given his nod to Dancing Dad. The film was first offered to Salman Khan who had eventually recommended Varun’s name. But now, a certain report by Mumbai Mirror states that the actor is unsure about doing yet another dance film with Remo after the BO performance of Street Dancer 3D.

The report also states that Varun has also decided to keep his impending wedding with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in the backburner and focus on his film career. Well, that certainly says a lot about the impact that the collections of his films have on Varun.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun has an interesting line up of films like dad David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar’s Mr. Lele in the making.

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D featured Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi among others in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!