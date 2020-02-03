EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan On Komolika From Kasautii Zindagii Kay: "Sometimes, I Feel Like Going Back & Doing One Scene But..."

Last year, Hina Khan won people’s hearts with her striking performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After playing a positive role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her fans didn’t expect that she will play a vamp. However, Khan surprised everyone and nailed the character with her act, beauty, and style.

However, last year in March, Hina Khan bid goodbye to the show to start working on her Bollywood debut film titled ‘Hacked‘. Her fans were quite heartbroken and missed her a lot on the show. Currently, the role of Komolika is played by Aamna Sharif.

Koimoi got a chance to talk to Hina Khan about taking the risk of quitting Kasautii when it was so well received and if she wishes to join it again. Hina answered, “Sometimes, I feel like going and playing the character. I really enjoyed playing that character.”

She added, “As actors, we have this thing that we have to play a heroine only. I don’t know why this mindset. You are an actor, you can even play a negative, positive, antagonist, protagonist. It doesn’t matter. That’s why I took up that role. It was so well-received. People loved Komolika.”

Khan shared that she really enjoyed playing that character and stated, “Sometimes, I feel like going back and doing one scene. But I’m not going back.”

Watch the video to know what more she said:

In the same interview, Hina Khan talked about being trolled online and how she is used to the negativity. The actress also talks about how playing her character Sam in Hacked affected her mentally.

Coming to Hacked, it is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Rohan Shah. The film is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Do you want Hina to return as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Let us know in the comments below.

