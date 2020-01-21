WOAH! Hina Khan’s Hacked Trailer Gets 4 Million YouTube Views In Just A Day

The trailer of Vikram Bhatt’s “Hacked“, which will launch “Bigg Boss” star Hina Khan in Bollywood, has got more than four million views in just over a day.

“You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. #Hacked trailer out now,” reads the caption of the trailer that was published on January 19.

Hina said: “The love we have received has been tremendous and I hope we receive the same kind of support once the film releases in theatres with houseful bookings. I truly feel grateful.”

The stalker thriller is helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

“‘Hacked’ is a story of real life horror. The kind that we are all victims of. It’s relevant and current. I am glad that we have been able to connect to the frequency of the viewers,” he said.

Referring to Hina’s show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai“, Bhatt had earlier shared: “Hina Khan has the ability to be in one role for eight years while she was on TV. It can be tough and something that can be respected.”

“She has a unique sense of style and from a ‘saans bahu’ girl has made herself into a fashion icon. Hina plays a fashion editor in ‘Hacked’ and when I saw her after ‘Bigg Boss’, I knew she was it for the role. A good looking good actor and a good human. What else are we looking for?” he added about the former “Bigg Boss 11” contestant.

