Did Disha Patani Just Call Her Boyfriend Tiger Shroff ‘Bhai’?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always been in news for their alleged relationship. Though the duo have never confirmed their relationship status, but the chemistry which they share is more than enough to say that there is definitely something more than just friendship between them.

The latest news related to the alleged couple is, Disha recently with her Instagram story shook everyone as she shared a picture of her and Tiger with ‘Bhai Bhai’ written over it.

If you guys remember, this isn’t for the first time where Disha has done this, as the actress had done something very similar in a hilarious manner last year too during the promotions of their release Baaghi 2.

Following which Tiger and Disha fans were left all confused. As they had no clue about what exactly Disha was referring to with ‘Bhai Bhai’.

The latest picture that we are talking about was recently clicked in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala where Disha and Tiger were present for their dance performance on the opening of Indian Super League’s season 6. The duo over there had a gala time. As they lit the stage on fire with their sizzling dance performances there.

From the professional front, Tiger and Disha is busy shooting for Director Ahmed Khan’s action venture Baaghi 3. The film also stars versatile actor Riteish Deshmukh in a major role. The film went on floors last month, and it is been directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The Tiger-Disha starrer is slated to release on 6th March 2020.

