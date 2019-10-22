Crown Season 3 Trailer: Olivia Coleman Steps In As The Queen & Everything Intensifies

Netflix Original series Crown is unarguably one of the most loved series on the platform. While the third season of the show is a much-awaited one, the makers now have released a trailer starring Olivia Coleman in the lead and it is a sneak peek to the amazing treat that is up for a release on November 17.

The trailer that stars Olivia playing The Queen is set on the tunes of The Times They Are A-Changing by Bob Dylan. The trailer gives us an entry to the world of the royals and seems like the series has taken a leap of certain time.

We meet the Duchess of Windsor and Duchess of Cornwall. We also see princess Margaret and her husband Anthony get into a physical argument heating up the trailer.

In season three, there are many additions to the original cast. The biggest change has to be Oscar-winning actress Olivia replacing Claire Foy who played The Queen for the first two seasons and was much loved for her portrayal.

As reported in the British Royals, Netflix said, “The third season of The Crown sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.

“Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.”

