Dibyendu Bhattacharya has his hands full currently with some of the biggest mega-budgeted movies in the industry right now. Apart from this, Dibyendu’s short film, ‘Ghuspaith’ was recently screened at the Boston International Film Festival 2023.

Talking more about ‘Ghuspaith,’ he added, “Some films are really close to an actor’s heart, and ‘Ghuspaith’ is one such film. The storyline was so compelling that I had to say a yes to Mihir (director) and Girish (producer).”

“My character in the film is called ‘Usman,’ he is a Bangladeshi villager who helps smuggle cattle, as well as rarely immigrants in a very hideous manner. In the film, Usman helps 3 individuals migrate not knowing that they are only pretending to be a family, realising that humanity is above all,” said Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya added, “I am glad to be a part of such a project. ‘Ghuspaith’ is dedicated to fearless, dedicated journalists like Danish Siddiqui who transcend all the boundaries to bring out the truth in front of the world. Short films are hard to sell but ‘Ghuspaith’ is well made and a well intended film and I ardently wish for such films to be showcased at more festivals so that it can reach out to larger audience.”

On the work front, Dibyendu is currently working on Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Capsule Gill,’ Sonu Sood’s ‘Fateh,’ Anubhav Sinha’s next and a couple of other projects.

