Dia Mirza On Her Divorce With Sahil Sangha: “My Privilege As A Celebrity Doesn’t Disallow My Pain”

Dia Mirza’s divorce to businessman husband Sahil Sangha grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The duo had dated each other for quite a while before tying the knot in 2014. Dia had released a statement announcing her separation that read, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect.”

And now, as Dia gears up for the release of her next, Thappad, alongside Taapsee Pannu, says that every time the media talks about her, they have to mention her divorce. However, Dia is quick to say that she does not feel pain anymore instead she derives her strength from the time her parents divorced.

Opening up on the episode, Dia has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “Now every time people write about me, they mention I’m separated. I want to ask them to move on. My privilege as a celebrity doesn’t disallow my pain. I derived strength from my parents’ separation 34 years ago. I told myself that if I could handle it at four-and-a-half, there’s no reason why, at 37, I wouldn’t be able to. Men and women hesitate to take certain decisions because they’re afraid, you have to find the courage to believe that this too shall pass.”

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad will see Dia essay the role of Shivani Fonseca, a character that Dia loves because of all things at it stands for. Meanwhile, Dia who made her digital debut last year with Kaafir, is currently shooting for yet another web show titled Moghuls. The shows charts the rise and fall of the Moghul empire in India, right from Babur to Aurangzeb.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is slated to release on the 28th of February, 2020. Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Dia Mirza the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

