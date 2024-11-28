After her breakout performance in Animal, Triptii Dimri has undoubtedly become the talk of the town. Following a back-to-back release, the talented actress is gearing up for her next big release, Dhadak 2. While fans await its theatrical release, the latest reports hinted at its OTT streaming plans, further heightening excitement among the audience. Scroll down to find out more about the film’s streaming details.

Dhadak 2’s Cast & Plot Details

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 features a new cast. The first installment of this franchise, released in 2018, starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. However, the second installment stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While the makers of Dhadak 2 have kept the details of its OTT release under wraps for now, sources have revealed that the film will be an official remake of the 2018 Tamil romantic drama Pariyerum Perumal. According to the announcement for Dhadak 2, the film explores themes of love, class divide, and emotional turmoil, resonating deeply with cinephiles.

Dhadak 2 OTT Release Date & Platform

In May 2024, Dharma Productions dropped a captivating 1-minute-5-second announcement teaser, exciting fans with news that Dhadak 2 would release on November 22, 2024. However, plans have since changed. Reports from OTTplay reveal that the romantic drama’s release has been pushed to the first quarter of 2025 due to pending songs and patchwork. A source stated, “A few songs and some patchwork have yet to be filmed. The makers are now looking at the first quarter of 2025 for release.”

While the film continues its post-production journey, the buzz around its OTT release is growing. According to the latest updates, Dhadak 2 will likely stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Following the typical OTT release pattern, fans can expect the film to become available for streaming on Netflix after 45-60 days of its theatrical release.

In conclusion, anticipation builds as fans await the official announcement of Dhadak 2’s theatrical release date.

Take A Look At The Dhadak 2 Film Announcement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Dhoom 4: Jhoothi Shraddha Kapoor Joins Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor & We’re Guessing Who Might Replace Abhishek Bachchan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News