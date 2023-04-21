“You messed with the wrong girl,” Kangana Ranaut is lighting up the screen this Saturday on &pictures. Witness unstoppable thrill, action and suspense with the channel premiere of Dhaakad on 22 April 2023 at 10pm.

Kangana Ranaut takes on a fierce role as she portrays, female warrior Agent Agni, in the action thriller Dhaakad. When a deadly coal mafia (played by Arjun Rampal) threatens to plunge the world into chaos, our heroine must use her skills as a master fighter to take him down. But Agni’s journey is not just about physical prowess, she must also confront her inner demons and come to terms with her troubled past.

Will Agent Agni be able to defeat the criminals, on the toughest mission of her life?

Directed by debutante director Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata. As the action unfolds and the stakes get higher, the tension builds to a pulse-pounding climax that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Kangana Ranaut delivers a fierce and action-packed performance as she is seen doing some high-octane action sequences. Arjun Rampal as a menacing baddie is sure to send chills down the spine of viewers. Divya Dutta as Arjun’s partner and a brothel owner give a commendable performance.

Talking about the film, Kangana Ranaut says, “Actions films are usually associated with male actors, and with Dhakaad, our idea was to attempt and tell the world that even female actors can do some high-octane action stunts. Apart from getting into the mindset of the character, I had to undergo a major physical transformation as well. Razneesh has made a stylized film that looks and feels like an international film. I am happy that Dhaakad will be reaching a wider audience with the channel premiere on &Pictures.”

Come and be a part of Limit tod Thrill, this April with the channel premiere of Dhaakad on 22nd April, 10 pm on &pictures

