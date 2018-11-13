There was a time when Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone were giving us some major bestfriend goals, always rooting for each other, specially during the shooting for Bajirao Mastani. Although things changed overtime and reasons still remain unknown, irony of the story is both the Bollywood divas getting hitched around the same time! While Mastani Deepika is all set to tie the knot with Ranveer Singh tomorrow, Kashibai Priyanka will tentatively get married to Nick Jonas on December 2.

RanDeep/ DeepVeer – The romantic duo fell in love while working first time together in Goliyon Ki Rasleela… Ramleela, and the proof to it is Deepika’s statement on Koffee With Karan. On the show, when Karan Johar said she has been with Ranveer for five years, the actress corrected him saying, “Six.” Moreover, their wedding date is in accordance to the release of their first movie – November 15. All of this can’t be a co-incidence, can it? We’ve never seen either of them more happier eversince they announced their wedding on their social media handles, and while the D-Day is almost here, we certainly can’t keep our calm! Altough the knot will be tied in an intimate affair at Lake Como in Italy, we’re looking forward to the huge star-studded reception that’ll follow in Mumbai.

Prick/ Nickyanka – Rumours around the duo dating began with their appearance on Met Gala 2017 and that time they both put it all to rest, and about 5 months later they realised that there was something! Gradually, Prick felt it was the right time and here they are about to tie the knot next month after a beautiful engagement ceremony, bash and a bachelorette party! The marriage is reportedly all set to take place in Jodhur but there’s no official announcement made yet mostly because Priyanka wants it to be a very intimate affair. But the good news is, there’s going to be a huge reception bash in Mumbai post the wedding.

While both the weddings have been much-awaited for, which one are you more excited for? Vote Below!