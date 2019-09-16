Deepika Padukone’s Reaction On Forgetting That She Is Married To Ranveer Singh Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched after dating for six years in 2018. The two had a dreamy wedding in Italy and the Mumbai reception headlined the news for a long time as well. Post the wedding, the two actors got busy with their work but did not forget to showcase some PDA from time to time. However, the Chhappak actress forgot that she was married to Ranveer Singh during an event she recently attended.

Deepika was in the capital for the first edition of Live, Love, Laugh – a lecture series with Deepika where she opened about her depression in 2015. She started her speech by saying, ” I am a daughter, I am a sister, I am an actor.” to which the host reminds her that she is a wife too! Realising the fact that she forgot to mention that, Deepika reacted in the cutest manner. She gave a bright smile and said, “Oh god. Yes, I forgot.” Watch the video right here:

She talked about her lecture series and said, “It’s been an incredible journey since we developed our foundation. .. it’s been 4 years now and today we launch our first lecture series and I think we have come a long way and in all certainty, we have a long way to go. But I think as far as the conversation around mental health is concerned I think we have come a long way.” She further added: “I think media has had a huge role in that in opening up the conversation in various ways whether its interviews, write-ups and articles… but we certainly have a long way to go and that’s why we have the lecture series today.”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Chhappak alongside Lipstick Under My Burkha star Vikrant Massey. Chhappak is slated for January 10, 2020 release. The actress will also star in Kabir Khan’s sports drama titled ’83. She will be essaying the role of Ranveer Singh’s character Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. The film will hit the theatres in April 2020.

